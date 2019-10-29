A person is trapped in a ute after it crashed off the road near the Central Hawke's Bay town of Otane.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.40pm on Tod Rd between the intersections of Elsthorpe Rd and Evans Rd.

A police spokesperson said they had just arrived on the scene. One ambulance was also working on treating an occupant, with another two on the way.

Police have confirmed there are two occupants injured with one in an unknown state and another in moderate condition.

Diversions are being put in place at Evan Rd/Tod Rd and Elsthorpe Rd/Tod Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

More to come