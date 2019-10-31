On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
While the expo was a resounding success for those who attended, it is believed between 200 and 300 Vietnam veterans are not accessing the services available to them through Veterans' Affairs.
Maaka said there was a combination of reasons why some Vietnam veterans hadn't accessed their entitlements.
"In conversation with comrades, we've acknowledged that there are some health issues which we've maybe ignored and we should get them attended to for our families and for ourselves," he said.
Veterans' Affairs, working in partnership with Ranfurly Veterans Trust, brought together 20 veteran support agencies, providers and support organisations to provide support and services in a "one-stop shop" for Vietnam veterans from the Lower North Island.
Veterans met Veterans' Affairs case managers, veteran support agencies and local service providers, received a health check, and were provided seminars and tools to support independent daily living.
Maaka said the expo provided focus on health issues affecting the attending veterans.