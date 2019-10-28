A former teacher has admitted having sex with two 14-year-old boys in parked cars, often telling the victims she loved them and sending her victims explicit videos.

She also engaged in group sex with the victims, having sex in cars with tinted windows parked in public places.

The 37-year-old woman, who was a high school teacher at the time of the offending, has been granted continued name suppression.

She appeared in Blenheim District Court today and pleaded guilty to seven charges of unlawful sexual connection with minors, and one of exposing a minor to indecent material over a year-long period.

The charges related to alleged offending between November 2017 and December last year.

The court heard how the woman was a wellness co-ordinator at the school she worked at until May this year. She would talk to the victims about mental health problems and tell the victims not to worry about school attendance because she could "help".

Before a packed public gallery, hands clasped, she stared straight ahead as she listened to the charges.

The judge issued a first strike warning for the nature of offences and the woman was ordered to report to Blenheim community probation service by 4pm.

She was remanded on bail until sentencing on December 17.

It is understood the indecent material was photographs and videos.

The woman appeared in the Blenheim District Court in August and had been remanded on bail with interim name suppression.

Her bail conditions included a total ban on any contact with a person under 16 - apart from family members.

However, the woman was later spotted at several youth sports games in the Marlborough district, leading to an outcry from concerned locals.

She was there to watch a young relative, but her presence sparked outrage.