The relationship between New Zealand Police and sex workers has strengthened nearly a year on from the introduction of a new resource.

Wellington District Police and the Prostitutes' Collective teamed together last December in a world-first partnership, alongside other non-government organisations, to create a guide for sex workers experiencing sexual assault.

The 41-page pamphlet includes information on care, support networks and how to report sexual assault to police.

The idea came about after an incident in the Hutt Valley where a sex worker had been assaulted in her home.

Prostitutes' Collective national co-ordinator Dame Catherine Healy said they wanted to raise awareness for sex workers about accessing justice and how to approach police.

"Similarly, also raising awareness inside the police about issues that stand in the way for sex workers to reach out for support."

Healy said they had been working closely with police this year to make sure sex workers who didn't have access, or had trepidation, knew the resource existed.

"There are people who don't want to report because of stigma, or their names are going to be publicised, or they might be in breach of immigration law ... people like this who we know have experienced assault and have had great hesitation."

She said it had overall been a "really good awareness raising campaign".

Healy said despite it being a Wellington-centric resource, they had been making other police around the country aware of it and the response had been good.

"It sensitises them to some of the issues that sex workers face that are unique to sex workers."

The launch of the resource outside Wellington Central Police Station in December 2018. Photo / Emme McKay

Detective Senior Sergeant Haley Young was a part of the working group who developed the pamphlet. The group aims to improve the wellbeing of sex workers in the Wellington area.

She said as a result, they had improved police trust and confidence within the sex work community.

"The New Zealand Prostitutes' Collective is now contacting police directly when they become aware of a sex worker who has been targeted and, along with other support agencies, we work together to ensure the victim receives that same high standard of support that all victims deserve and receive."

"Reporting numbers have increased for sex workers experiencing assault, whether that assault is sexual or otherwise."

She said they were "thrilled" to see such great results in such a short period of time.

"Everyone deserves to be safe and feel safe at work."

Healy said it had been an important resource to show sex workers that no matter the circumstances, police would be there.

The guide was a world-first collaboration and Healy said there was constant awareness of what was happening in New Zealand overseas, being the only country in the world where sex work is decriminalised.

"It's unbelievable for a lot of sex workers in most parts of the world that there could be this kind of resource and this kind of effort from Government agencies to support the rights of sex workers."