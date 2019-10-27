A serious car crash is causing lengthy delays for traffic heading into Auckland this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, just south of the Esmonde Road off-ramp on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

The aftermath of the crash. Photo / Supplied

Images from the crash show a dark-coloured car sitting in the middle of the road facing the motorway.

The front and back of the vehicle is smashed up and the back wheels have started to come off.

Advertisement

Two fire trucks and an ambulance are seen blocking the off-ramp as firefighters and police officers stand nearby. A line of vehicles can be seen snaking back up the motorway.

The car had an extensively damaged roof.

The crash was cleared by about 11am, road authorities said.

"Please continue to expect southbound delays in the area while resulting congestion eases,'' NZTA said.

Southbound lanes heading into Auckland had been blocked near the off-ramp more than half an hour after the crash happened about 10.20am. There were queues building north of Tristram Avenue.

The crash is a bad start for a day expected to bring extensive traffic delays as people return from the long weekend later today.

FINAL UPDATE 11AM

This #SH1 crash near the Esmonde Rd on-ramp is now CLEAR. Please continue to expect southbound DELAYS in the area, while resulting congestion eases. ^CR https://t.co/gvhHftZB5P — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 27, 2019

UPDATE 10:35AM

This #SH1 Northern MWY crash is still BLOCKING southbound lanes, near the Esmonde Rd on-ramp. Please continue to take extra care while passing and expect DELAYS. Queues are now building north of Tristram Ave. ^CR https://t.co/67CutruPkQ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 27, 2019

The NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to be careful around the area as emergency crews work to clear it.

"Please continue to take extra care while passing and expect delays,'' the NZTA alerted on Twitter.

HOLIDAY TRAFFIC DELAYS EXPECTED, MON 28 OCT

Heads up – we are expecting traffic to be heavy today, as motorists return to main centres following Labour weekend. Plan your journey by checking our Holiday Journeys tool here: https://t.co/8W8ofl8Lfs and plan ahead. ^AA pic.twitter.com/fQoJupUjWc — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 27, 2019