Police are investigating an assault at a Wellington boy racer meet up and believe a crowbar was used to injure a man.
It is thought gang members were involved in the attack at 1am this morning in the Porirua area.
Hundreds of boy racers reportedly congregated in a semi industrial area in Raiha St.
The victim was attacked and suffered a head injury.
Police believe a crowbar was used in the violent incident.
"Gang members were reportedly present," a police spokeswoman said.
"One person reported being assaulted and having his Skyline car stolen.
"It's believed a crowbar may have been used in the assault, which left the victim with a moderate head injury.
"There was a suggestion the victim had swallowed some glass, appears possibly due to a window being smashed."
The assault is under investigation.