A psychologist has some key advice for All Blacks fans still struggling to comprehend last night's Rugby World Cup semifinal loss - just think how the players feel.

The All Blacks lost 19-7 to England in a match that even coach Steve Hansen has admitted the better team won on the night.

"They were deserved winners tonight," he said after the match. "It's painful but it's also reality on the night that we weren't good enough so we have to accept that ... and use that disappointment not just for the next game but for the next four years to drive us to maybe go one better and try and win the thing."

READ MORE:

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: All Blacks dumped out of World Cup by incredible England

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Five reasons the All Blacks lost the semi-final to England

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: England coach Eddie Jones reveals departing All Blacks coach Steve Hansen's next move

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: England captain Owen Farrell's smirk at All Blacks haka

Advertisement

Many Kiwis tuned in to watch their favourite side and many have been quick to express their shock and disappointment at losing to the English in the semifinal stages.

However, psychologist Sara Chatwin, who also watched the game, said while she could feel for New Zealanders having to deal with the loss, those most affected would be the players themselves.

"Those guys are so honed, they're so gee'd up and amped for the finest performance because this is the epitome of sport as we know it. It is just so disappointing for them.

"As the viewing public, we are not the ones who put in any of this work. They put in a whole lot of work only to have their hopes dashed so quickly."

Sonny Bill Williams was keeping spirits high amongst the players after the game, saying "as All Blacks, as the brothers in that shed we can hold our heads high because we ticked every box ...

"We tried our hardest and sometimes that happens in footy you know, so yes very tough, it's a very hard pill to swallow but the sun will rise tomorrow."

Chatwin urged Kiwis to keep positive, too.

"Obviously as New Zealanders we are so passionate about our sport and we define ourselves heavily by our sporting prowess.

Advertisement

Dejected All Blacks captain Kieran Read puts on a brave face after their loss to England in the World Cup semifinal match last night. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"We will always be feeling some sense of huge disappointment because of what's happened and I think we just have to be cognisant of the fact that these guys go out to bring the best result home for us and in this instance it came out of the blue.

"I would just say that as disappointed as we are as the viewing public, the ABs are way more disappointed, so just be kind to them in regards to their return home."

She said the team might be preparing for people "to be a bit mean to them", for the public "to be quite scathing about what happened".

"Because that's unfortunately what New Zealanders are a bit like when we don't get the result that we want, we come out and there's a bit of a blame game that goes on."

She urged people to just take a breath and surround themselves with good friends and family and stay positive that the All Blacks will be back.

"The English team, they have come back. They have been in the doldrums and fighting their way back to form for quite some time now, so we need to remain positive and know that at the end of the day our guys will come back."

KEEPING COOL AFTER THE BIG LOSS

• Take a breath, and understand that as the viewing public the players will be gutted, too

• Look after yourself, take a bit of time to let the news sink in

• Surround yourself with supportive friends and family

• Try to remain positive in the news that the All Blacks will be back

• Sport has swings and roundabouts, it is about teams re-forming and changing and mixing it up.