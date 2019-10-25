An Auckland surf lifesaving club is appealing for help after its ute was pinched a day before the summer season kicks off.

The Karekare Surf Lifesaving Club posted a photo of the ute on Facebook today, saying it had been stolen.

"With the season starting tomorrow it's disappointing to see that someone has stolen one of our vital pieces of rescue equipment," said committee member Karl Law.

"If anyone sees this vehicle or has any information please contact the police."

Advertisement

The ute is distinctive, with the club details printed on the side. The rego is LRN418.

If you can help, contact the police and quote job number 191025-2566.