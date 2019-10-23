Emily Holder, born on September 25, 1974, is desperately seeking the twin sister who she only discovered existed relatively recently, and is hoping someone in Awanui, where she believes her sister was raised, or perhaps Kaitaia, will be able to help her.

To Emily's knowledge she was born in the Wellington region, then sent to the Christian Orphanage, a private organisation that she was now was investigating, after her mother died while she was an infant.

She currently knew very little of the orphanage, but was in contact with former workers of "the commune" at the time when she and her sister were babies.

She was subsequently adopted by a family in the Wairarapa, where she remained until she was 8, then returning to the Wellington region.

She now lives in Blenheim.

"I have since been finding bits and pieces of my past over the last 12 years or so, and discovered I had a twin, who was brought up by a Dutch family in the Kaitaia/Awanui area," she said, adding that she was hoping that someone there would remember her.

She had befriended a man who told her that he had been in the care of the same Dutch family. She and met him in the Wellington region, and he had recognised her from his childhood, but he died in a drink driving accident before they could really talk.

Meanwhile the only photograph she knew of of herself as a small child had been published on the front page by the Wairarapa Times Age around 1975-76, but the newspaper had been unable to locate it.

"I remember that day," Emily said.

"The South African weightlifter Precious McKenzie was holding me. From memory I was wearing a brown coat and dressed like a little Eskimo baby."

She was trying to establish contact with Mr McKenzie through the television programme The Project, but as of earlier this week had not had a response.

"This is the story I intend to take to Lost and Found, but I need to find more info for them to be able to help me," she added.

■Anyone who has any information is invited to contact Emily at dragonvines@outlook.com, or the Northland Age.