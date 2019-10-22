A man has died after being struck by a truck in Dunedin's harbourside area, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a commercial premises in Fryatt St at 4.15pm today where they treated a critically injured pedestrian.

A reporter at the scene said it appeared a truck had hit a person at the Caltex Fuel Stop.

A tarpaulin was put up as emergency services staff worked at the scene.

Advertisement

Two St John ambulances, two police cars and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliance attended.

A St John spokesman referred queries to police.

Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of the incident and WorkSafe NZ has also been advised.

The police serious crash unit may be called in to help with the investigation.