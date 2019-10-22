Firefighters have been diverted from as far afield as Hamilton to battle a huge blaze at the SkyCity Convention Centre.

Fire and Emergency assistant area commander Dave Woon said this afternoon one person was unaccounted for as a result of the fire in Auckland's central city and St John transported one person in a serious condition to Auckland Hospital.

The fire was "very difficult to extinguish" and was not yet under control. It started on the seventh floor and had since spread to the sixth floor.

Auckland CBD is effectively sealed off with the closure of motorway on- and off-ramps

"It is a large fire, involving gas cylinders ... bitumen layers ... it is a very, very difficult fire to extinguish," he said.

"We are not on top of the fire, but with the resources just arrived we should be able to make progress."

Fire trucks had just arrived from Hamilton. Woon said they had enough fire resources currently, but not if there was another major event.

Still from time-lapse footage of the fire at the Skycity Convention Centre construction site. Photo / Niwa

Woon said the cause of the fire was not of concern at this stage.

But it is believed to have been started by a worker who went on a smoko break and left a blowtorch unattended.

Downtown Auckland is filled with billowing black smoke - which police warn could be toxic.

SkyCity casino and the Sky Tower have been evacuted and are closed until further notice.

Parts of Nelson Street and Wellesley Street are closed while firefighters battle the blaze, and traffic around SkyCity is now gridlocked. NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to avoid the area.

Please delay your journey to/from or around the City Centre currently. Multiple road closures will mean delays for #AklTraffic in the area. ^TP https://t.co/POxcFHx1qr — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 22, 2019

Auckland office block air-conditioning units are being shut down to stop them dragging fumes and smokes into nearby commercial towers.

Account manager Charli Farman was sitting at her desk when she noticed smoke and told a colleague "I think it's on fire".

"It was a really small amount of thick black smoke."

"Then all of a sudden it was flames and really dark smoke."

Farman said a man in an orange construction vest was standing at the top of the building when the fire started.

"He was standing at the back for about four minutes but then he just ran when the flames started to spread".

Construction worker Sandeep Patel said he was inside the building that is now on fire and had been evacuated.

"We have no idea what is going on, all of a sudden we were told to get out."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is reporting what he can see live on his official Twitter page.

"Fire is really building. People can be seen on the roof,'' he wrote.



The SkyCity Convention Centre

• The $700m project is well underway, and is due to hold its first conference in October next year.

• Site: 1.4ha

• Floor space: 32,500sq m

• Equivalent to 4 rugby fields

• 33 meeting spaces of various sizes

• 5 times larger than existing NZ convention space

• Able to host events for up to 4000-plus people

• NZ's largest theatre, able to seat 2850 people

• NZICC designed by Warren and Mahoney, Woods Bagot, Moller Architects

• 303-room 12-level Horizon Hotel by Warren and Mahoney, Moller Architects