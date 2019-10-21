A man has been arrested and charged with a number of offences including using a firearm against a police officer in Tauranga.

The 23-year-old man was due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today after being arrested by police earlier this morning, police said in a statement.

He has been charged with a number of offences including using a firearm against a law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and numerous driving relating offences.

The statement was issued after multiple reports of a helicopter flying low around the Pāpāmoa area about 11pm yesterday.