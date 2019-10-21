Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to face questions about Zero Carbon legislation when she holds her regular post cabinet press conference.

The environment select committee has just tabled its report on the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill.

The bill sets up a Climate Change Commission to advise the Government on the steps it needs to take in order to reach its climate change target of net zero carbon emissions of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

She is also likely to be questioned further about controversial comments by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters when he said "good riddance" to possible job losses at MediaWorks, comments apparently directed at AM breakfast broadcaster Mark Richardson.

Peters and Richardson have engaged in a war of words, with Richardson describing Peters as "heartless" and Peters calling him "gutless."

The pair have history. Peters threatened to sue Richardson in 2017 when Richardson referred to Peters as "pus."