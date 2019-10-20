Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving away no hints as to whether she would prefer forming a coalition with NZ First or the Greens if she is again in a position to form a Government next year.

The current Government is made up of a Labour and New Zealand First coalition, with the Greens providing confidence and supply.

All up, the three parties make up the Government and have a majority in Parliament.

But this time next year, if that is indeed when the 2020 election is held, there is a possibility that Ardern and Labour might be able to pick just one coalition party to partner with to govern.

Speaking to media this morning, Ardern was reluctant to say which party she would prefer to go into a coalition with if she had the opportunity to just pick one.

"As I have continually expressed since the last campaign trail, that is a decision for voters and we ultimately form a Government off the back of the votes that are delivered.

"I have to work with what the New Zealand public determine themselves when they go to the ballot box."

Before the 2017 election, Labour had a Memorandum of Understanding with the Greens, stating that they would "work together to change the Government" in the election.

The then Labour leader, Andrew Little, said at the time the Green Party would be the "first cab off the rank" when it came to post-election talks about a coalition.

But the numbers on election night meant that Labour needed both NZ First and the Greens to form a Government.

NZ First leader Winston Peters – who became Deputy Prime Minister as a result of the coalition agreement – is not ruling any party in or out when it comes to potential coalition talks next year.

"In a second term, New Zealand First will talk to any party that shares our vision for growing the country's wealth," he said in his keynote speech at NZ First's annual conference over the weekend.

But he did spend much of the speech rallying against National and berating its leadership.

The prospect of a Greens and National coalition after next year's election – a partnership described as the "teal deal" – seem highly unlikely as well, following comments by Greens co-leader James Shaw in August.

"I would never empower someone with as little personal integrity as Simon Bridges to become Prime Minister," he told the Nation.

He said a coalition was "absolutely" off the table.

"We are making huge progress as part of this Government, and we want this Government to be returned."