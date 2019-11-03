If you are caught shoplifting in the Bay of Plenty, you are more likely to receive a warning from police than anywhere else in New Zealand. Figures released by New Zealand Police show Bay of Plenty officers have issued the most formal warnings to low-level offenders in recent years. Kiri Gillespie investigates exactly how many warnings this is, why this is happening, and whether the warnings actually work.

Bay of Plenty crime prevention manager Inspector Steve Bullock says police warnings are working. Photo / Stephen Parker
Bay of Plenty crime prevention manager Inspector Steve Bullock says police warnings are working. Photo / Stephen Parker

Bay of Plenty police are issuing more warnings than anywhere else in New Zealand, and one of the district's top cops says that is a good thing.

During the past six years,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.