The All Blacks might be flying at the World Cup but it was an Aussie who claimed today's 2019 Auckland Marathon.

Isaias Beyn darted across the line in a time of 2 hours 19 mins, beating out the rest of the more than 1900 runners, who signed on for the 42km full marathon distance.

After finishing third last year, Beyn came into today's marathon a hot favourite and eventually pulled clear from within the last 2km to grab the win.

Tauranga's Hannah Wells claimed victory in the women's race, finishing in 2:50.

Overall, close to 15,000 competitors from 54 countries hit the pavements to compete in the day's many events.

These included the half marathon, wheelchair marathon, handcycle marathon, 11km and 5km runs and kids marathon.

They were helped along by 750 volunteers handing out close to 16,000 bananas, and throngs of cheering Aucklanders lining the roads.

The iconic event brought together veteran athletes, first-timers and in-betweeners from all walks of life, with the track spanning across the North Shore through to Auckland city.

Participants ranged from 5 years old to 85.

A 2019 Auckland Marathon racer feels the heat. Michael Craig

Competitor Andy Harper was understood to have been running his 100th marathon at today's event, while Keith Eades and 30 other Kiwis - who received heart transplants - were set to take part in the 11km traverse over the harbour bridge.

Of the 1900 runners taking part in the full marathon, about 1500 had finished by midday, leaving about 400 more still battling their way home.

Oli Chignell won the 21km half marathon in a time of 1;05:50, beating second-placed Cameron Graves by just 2 seconds.

Lisa Cross was the first woman home in 1:18.

There was a wide range of fans on hand to cheer the runners. Photo / Michael Craig

Former New York Marathon winner, Michael Taylor coasted home in 1:22 to win the handcycle marathon.

2019 Marathon Statistics

• Close to 15,000 entrants across five events

• 52 per cent female and 48 per cent male competitors

• Oldest competitor: 85, youngest: 5

• 84 per cent of competitors are Aucklanders

• 54 countries represented, including 232 Australians

• 16,000 bananas for competitors, 10,000 road cones and 750 volunteers