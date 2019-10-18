Rotorua police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman's body near Lake Rotorua yesterday morning.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, said Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley.

Inspector Brendon Keenan confirmed yesterday a body was located after it washed up in Lake Rotorua.

He said police were continuing with the inquiry at this stage and were working to identify the body.

"If anyone does have information about someone missing or someone who is a frequent user of the lake please contact Rotorua Police."

Keenan said police located a silicone doll after a tip from the public but have since located the human body.

The life-like doll was located at the end of Owhata Rd at Hinemoa Point.