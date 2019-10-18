A pear with a butt to rival Kim Kardashian's is up for sale on Trade Me.

A Wellington woman listed the oddly shaped fruit, calling it the "big booty pear".

"At first this may appear like a regular fruit, but this thicc pear is very round and voluptuous, some might even call it pear-shaped," the seller wrote.

"Thicc" is a slang term referring to someone who is curvaceous, or, according to Urban Dictionary "has fat in the right places".

The pear, which looks like it has buttocks, was found in the seller's workplace fruit bowl.

"I would love it to go to a safe pear of hands. It has been pear reviewed by my colleagues who agree that it is 100 pearcent pear-bottomed," she wrote in the pun-laden description.

As is common with fruit and vege related Trade Me listings, the seller will put the money towards a charity.

She said she would put the money towards a group that deal with endometriosis, as it was an illness that affected her personally.

"Hopefully this can peark up some of us who have it and bring a smile to their faces," she said.

The pear is pictured with a set of googly eyes in multiple photos on the listing, and is set in numerous risqué poses.

At the time of publishing, the bids were at $100. The auction closes on Thursday next week.