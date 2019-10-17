Fire crews are dealing with an incident at a Fonterra plant this morning - hours after a fire broke out at another branch further north.

Emergency services are at the Fonterra site in Edendale, Southland, after a chlorine leak was reported just before 4am.

A southern fire communications spokeswoman said they had two fire trucks at the scene, on North Rd, from Invercargill and Edendale.

There were no reports of injuries within the plant. There was no risk to the public, she said, but fire crews remained there almost two hours later.

It is the second incident to be reported at a Fonterra plant within the past few hours, after a person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a Fonterra factory just north of Whāngārei last night.

Fire crews and St John staff were called to the plant on State Highway 1, in Kauri, at 7.30pm.

It was initially thought a chemical spill had happened. However, it was later said a small electrical fire had broken out.

Fire and Emergency NZ staff said a fire caused by an electric motor had given off fumes - prompting concerns there had been a chemical leak.

A Fonterra spokeswoman said last night up to five of their workers had been treated as a result.

"One person was taken to hospital for more precautionary tests."