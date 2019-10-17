Friends and family of a woman whose life was destroyed when her partner was killed by a drug driver - hours after the couple began their fertility journey - are rallying to support her.

And they are hoping other kind-hearted Kiwis will get in behind them so she can try to rebuild her life.

Stephen John McPherson, 36, was killed on May 24 as he rode home from work in Onehunga to his Pukekohe home.

He died after a ute driven by William Junior Conrad crossed the centreline and hit his motorcycle head on.

Conrad had consumed alcohol and methamphetamine before he drove that night.

He later admitted three charges relating to McPherson's death - dangerous driving causing death, causing death while driving with excess breath alcohol and causing the death of a person while in control of a vehicle while his blood contained a controlled substance.

Stephen McPherson was killed when a driver under the influence of drugs and alcohol collided with him near Pukekohe in May. Photo / supplied

Judge Anna Johns sentenced Conrad to almost three years in prison when he appeared in the Manukau District Court earlier this month.

At sentencing McPherson's partner Rebecca Smidt revealed that the couple were planning a family.

They were about to embark on IVF treatment and the day he was killed, McPherson had dropped off samples at a clinic.

She said since McPherson died she had struggled financially and was now faced with paying the mortgage on their dream home - built less than a year before the fatal crash - on her own.

"Stephen was my everything," she said.

"I wish I died that night ... Part of me was killed right then and I feel like I will never ever recover … 13 years of being together all the time, wiped out in an instant.

"Now I am alone."

Smidt said she could not eat or sleep, she was struggling in all parts of her life and every day was "agonising".

Reading her Victim Impact Statement in court Smidt says becoming a mother is a dream "destroyed".

And she had been forced to return to work earlier than she was ready because she could not afford time off.

"So many people are affected by this and we all have life sentences that we never wished for … Every second is agonising … I am extremely lonely all the time," she said.

"I lost my rock ... I feel like I will never be happy again."

A friend of Smidt's has now set up a Givealittle page to help her recover, at least financially.

William Junior Conrad, a drink driver who killed a motorcyclist, appears at Manukau District Court for sentencing.Photo / Michael Craig

"During this time of unimaginable and tragic loss, we want to help Bec look forward, and live her life just as Stephen would have wanted," said Kim Lusby.

"Almost five months have passed and still people are asking how to help Bec.

"We are still at a loss as to what to do, because in reality all Bec wants is Stephen home, looking for chips in the pantry.

"However, without Stephen Bec has faced, and continues to face, the unimaginable."

Lusby said every day since McPherson's death had been a "torturous fight" for Smidt and the couple's families.

"Stephen loved Bec, and we know he would only want the best for her," Lusby said.

"We know Stephen would want her to put one foot in front of another, keep their home that they built together, raise their puppy Stanley to be the most awesome companion for Bec, watch rugby league, and smile remembering the amazing 13 years they had together.

"When we suggested that we start a page and ask for help, Bec was initially reluctant, but then a friend said: 'be strong enough to stand alone, smart enough to know when you need help, and brave enough to ask for it'.

"It is for this reason we established this Givealittle page."

Lusby said all funds raised would be used to help Smidt navigate through the incredibly tough journey ahead, helping pay her mortgage, rates, insurances, counselling, and "so many other costs she would not have had to face if not for this tragic turn of events".

Anyone who wants to donate to the page can click here.