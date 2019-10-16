New Zealand First leader Winston Peters insists he's going ahead with his lawsuit against members of the National Party as documents from the case reveal potentially embarrassing details.

Peters has brought the privacy case against two former ministers, top civil servants and a Government department after it emerged, ahead of the 2017 election, that he had to pay back about $18,000 of superannuation over-payments.

It's due to go to the High Court at Auckland next month.

Newsroom reports documents from the case now show Peters was sent a letter four years into his seven years of overpayments by officials asking him to confirm if he was "single" but continued to receive a higher rate of super, for single people in shared accommodation, for three more years despite being in a de facto relationship.

In an interview with the Herald, the Deputy Prime Minister this week said he had no intention of halting the case and that it would be going to court next month.

"51,000 people have made mistakes over the years on superannuation. One made the newspaper," he said.

"It's a matter of privacy. It's important in our society. Privacy is critical to the quality of life and what you might say is the majesty of life of being a New Zealander."

He declined to comment further because the case was before the courts.

Newsroom reports Peters told lawyers for the Crown he did not recall receiving the letter but said "I do not doubt I would have received it". Justice Geoffrey Venning has ordered him to supply answers by Friday to a number of questions that had not been properly addressed in preliminary proceedings.

That includes, for example, clarifying whether he was living with his partner, Janet Trotman, in March 2014, whether he had contacted the Ministry of Social Development about the letter, and who he believed had told media about overpayments.

Peters has also subpoenaed NewstalkZB political editor Barry Soper to give evidence in the case.

The defendants in the case include the Ministry of Social Development, Brendan Boyle, State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes, the Attorney-General on behalf of the Ministry of Social Development, Paula Bennett, the former National State Services Minister and former Minister of Social Development Anne Tolley.

About four weeks before the 2017 election, Peters revealed he had been overpaid the old-age pension for seven years, but that he had repaid the undisclosed amount as soon as he had found out.

He pro-actively revealed the overpayment in a press statement because media outlets had been asking questions about it.

National has consistently denied having leaked details.