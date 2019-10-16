Two cars have collided leaving one person critical and another seriously injured on State Highway 2 in Waihi.

Emergency services are at the scene of the serious crash near Ford Rd in Waihi, Hauraki.

The two-car crash was reported around 9.35pm.

Police say early indications are one person has received critical injuries, another serious injuries and a third moderate injuries.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place on Ford Road and Woodlands Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.