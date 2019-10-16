Another globe-trotting chief executive has put his hand up to be National candidate for Botany in 2020, a race that already includes former Air NZ boss Christopher Luxon and National MP Agnes Loheni.

The Herald understands Jake Bezzant, the head of Parking Sense Global, is one of the aspiring candidates going through the pre-selection process that will be decided in the coming weeks.

Bezzant, 30 and a former Young National, has been based in the US but is thought to have recently returned to New Zealand.

He is understood to have put his name forward in the belief that Luxon

