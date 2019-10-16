Another globe-trotting chief executive has put his hand up to be National candidate for Botany in 2020, a race that already includes former Air NZ boss Christopher Luxon and National MP Agnes Loheni.

The Herald understands Jake Bezzant, the head of Parking Sense Global, is one of the aspiring candidates going through the pre-selection process that will be decided in the coming weeks.

Bezzant, 30 and a former Young National, has been based in the US but is thought to have recently returned to New Zealand.

He is understood to have put his name forward in the belief that Luxon was not going to stand for the Botany candidacy, but Luxon last week announced his intention to do just that.

A spokesman for the National Party said that the party's constitution prevented the party or any aspiring candidates from commenting until after the candidate is selected.

If unsuccessful Bezzant, from Cambridge, is likely to consider standing for the National ticket in Upper Harbour, the safe seat that deputy leader Paula Bennett is vacating to concentrate on being the party's campaign chair.

Bezzant is seen as having a bright future in National and another sign of the party's appeal for globe-trotting, high-calibre candidates; Luxon formerly held senior positions at global company Unliever before becoming the head of Air NZ.

Luxon's decision to go for Botany has caused a stir, given speculation about his future leadership potential.

That speculation escalated when Christchurch businessman Steve Brooks took out a half-page ad in the Herald featuring an image of John Key morphing into Luxon.

Asked about Luxon standing in the Botany race, Key described him as "a world-class candidate".

In a statement last week, Luxon said he looked forward to the "robust democratic selection contest" and would make no further comment until after the process had run its course.

Botany is currently held by independent MP Jami-Lee Ross, who last week said he believed he could beat Luxon.

"It's arrogant for National to believe they can fix their leadership problems by parachuting someone in who will automatically win an electorate seat," Ross said.

The Botany candidate will be decided in early November and is decided entirely by grass-roots delegates.

Luxon's high profile is by no means a guarantee that he will be selected, and his announcement last week - revealed on One News - is understood to have been met with some criticism among National Party members.

Bezzant attended Cambridge High School and attended Victoria University and Waikato University, graduating with a law degree and an arts degree in politics and international relations.

He became the head of Parking Sense USA, the fastest-growing parking guidance company in the world, in 2016 and became global chief executive officer in June last year, tasked with expanding the company in the US market.