Police have arrested multiple people after a stolen car led police on a chase across Auckland only ending after the vehicle burst onto the platform at Middlemore Train Station.

The chase began shortly before 10.45am in Panmure and ended up with the driver being tasered at Middlemore Station and needing treatment after having a medical event.

The car's driver began fleeing from police after officers noticed it as being stolen and the force's Eagle helicopter was called in overhead to monitor it.

The van then continued drive dangerously across East Auckland, where the driver was observed swerving lanes and driving into oncoming traffic.

It then traveled through Mt Wellington and Otahuhu, where at one point it has collided with a member of the public's vehicle at the intersection of Atkinson Ave and Princes St.

Fortunately the occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Inspector Duncan Hall said the driver then continued to flee and drove onto Middlemore train station's platform.

Police then moved in to arrest the four occupants of the car and tasered the driver, Hall said.

"The man has subsequently had a medical event and first aid has immediately been given," Hall said.

"He has been transported to hospital in a serious condition."

Three other occupants in the car have been arrested and a scene examination and enquiries into the incident were now underway.

Some city train services had to be halted due to the police operation.

At least one of the vehicle's tyres is shredded and the rear bumper is missing.

Video taken from a passing car shows a damaged white people-mover vehicle on the railway station platform, surrounded by emergency workers.

The damaged white people-mover vehicle with a shredded tyre on the station platform.

"Due to an emergency services call out there are no train services operating via Middlemore Hospital. Further updates to follow," Auckland Transport said.

Trains across the Eastern and Southern train lines were initially delayed or cancelled due to the incident.

Southern line services have since resumed using platform 2 at Middlemore for travel towards Britomart and Papakura.

Eastern line services are terminating at Otahuhu, with bus replacements operating between Otahuhu and Manukau.

The car came to a halt on the station platform.