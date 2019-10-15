Police, fire and ambulance are responding to a serious crash in Hawke's Bay, near Craggy Range Winery.

A police spokeswoman said there had been an accident on Waimarama Rd, between McLean Rd and Matangi Rd, about 9.40am.

A witness at the scene said one vehicle had flipped as a result of the crash.

Police on site were unable to comment but a fire service spokesperson said the occupants had been freed from the vehicle.

The extent of injuries was unknown at this stage but It's understood one person was being assessed for moderate injuries at the scene.

