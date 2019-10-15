A search has resumed today for a person missing after a car crashed into the Wairoa River.

The crash happened in the Lower Kaimai off State Highway 29 about 7.40pm last night.

The police dive squad will continue the search today for the person believed to have been in the car when it crashed and became submerged.

​

Advertisement

Photos from the scene last night show emergency crews geared up to get into the water.

They were seen in an orange liferaft shining torches into the water.

One person in the car was rescued and taken to hospital with moderate injuries. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Police officers could be seen on the road; while also shining lights towards the spot the car is thought to have been submerged.

Another person in the car at the time of the crash was rescued and taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The crash happened on State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai about 7.40pm yesterday. Image / Google

Traffic at the scene has been slowed to 30km/h this morning.

Wairoa hapū kaumātua Te Ruruanga Te Keeti said a rāhui (prohibition) would likely be put in place for the Wairoa River if a life had been lost there.

He said the hapū was still waiting on the call from officials to find out more before making that decision.