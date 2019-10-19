On the netball court, Adine Wilson owned it. On the attic ladder, not so much.

One moment the former Silver Ferns captain was climbing down from the attic of her and her husband's - former double All Black Jeff Wilson - Mangawhai holiday home.

The next, she was flat on her back with a broken neck and "millimetres" from paralysis.

Today, almost three years after the life-changing accident, the lawyer and mum-of-two will run the 12 kilometre traverse event in the Auckland Marathon, doing her bit to help others who suffer spinal injuries and are not so lucky.

Adine Wilson in action against South Africa in a quarter final match of the Netball World Championship in 2007. Photo / NZPA / Wayne Drought
And while

