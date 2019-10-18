The delegated financial authority for Hastings District Council's new chief executive has increased from $500,000 to $5 million - a figure which a local governance academic says undermines democracy.

The decision, which was adopted by councillors at a public meeting on May 2, increased the level of delegation to the chief executive Nigel Bickle "for contracts covering the purchase of goods and services already budgeted".

Napier City Council's chief executive Wayne Jack's delegated authority cap is $500,000.

Dr Andy Asquith, a senior lecturer at Massey University's School of Management, said the increase could undermine the democratic side of local government,

