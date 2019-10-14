A car has collided with a van on the outskirts of Whangarei this evening.

The crash happened just before 6pm on SH14 outside the Maunu Tennis Club near Whangarei.

A police media spokesperson said initial reports indicated a person was trapped.

Fire and Emergency Northern Communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson confirmed fire crew used hydraulic equipment to free a person who was trapped.

St John attended and treated one patient in a minor condition and one in a moderate condition. They did not require transport to hospital.

