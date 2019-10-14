Rugby jerseys of all colours will fill a Southland stadium on Wednesday in honour of rugby fanatic and cancer champion Blair Vining.

The family has asked that guests wear their favourite jerseys to the memorial service of the man known as the South Island's "biggest Chiefs fan".

Vining originally wanted his memorial service to be held at Bill Richardson Transport World, but due to lack of space it will now be held at the ILT Stadium in Invercargill.

The service would not be a funeral but "a celebration of life", Vining's wife Melissa said.

"We want to pay tribute to Blair the way he would have wanted. We want to create a room full of love and positivity, to celebrate the life of a legend."

The family said they wanted the service to reflect the atmosphere during a farewell party that was held for Vining earlier this year, to remember the man who was "full of positivity and light until the end".

Vining, 39, passed away last Friday nearly a year after being diagnosed with aggressive bowel cancer. He left behind Melissa and their two teenage daughters Della-May and Lilly.

Precious father-daughter dance captured at Blair's wedding vows renewal with his youngest Lilly, 12. Photo / Supplied

He was originally told he had weeks to live, as specialist care wasn't available in Southland due to under-resourcing.

He outlived all these expectations and spent his final months tirelessly campaigning for funding for better cancer care in New Zealand, aiming to make treatment available for all Kiwi cancer sufferers.

After his petition with over 140,000 signatures reached Parliament, the Government announced its Cancer Action Plan, pledging $60 million for more cancer medicines and setting up a Cancer Control Agency with a national director.

A Givealittle page set up for Vining's family after his passing had raised $44,175 so far from about 750 donors, who continued to leave tributes to him on the page and on social media.

His send-off will start at 11:30am on Wednesday October 16.