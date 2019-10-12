A person who caught two men breaking into his van early this morning was taken to hospital, following an altercation which also left one of the alleged thieves with a life-threatening injury.

Police were called just after 4am to a report of a vehicle break-in at a property on Te Atatu Rd in West Auckland, close to the northwestern motorway.

A spokeswoman said a person had reportedly found two men breaking into their vehicle.

Police say an altercation ensued and the alleged thief and van owner were taken hospital.

Police are looking to speak to witnesses and said the alleged thief remains in a critical condition. The van owner has since been discharged.

"While it was initially reported he had sustained a head injury, it is not clear at this stage what caused the [alleged offender's] loss of consciousness."



A scene guard is in place. No charges have been laid and no one has been arrested, police said.

A St John spokeswoman said two people had been hospitalised - one was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition and another person had been taken to Waitakere Hospital in a moderate condition.

Emergency services could not tell the Herald whether the second person was injured or had suffered a medical event.

A person at the scene said two police cars were still in attendance around 6am. An orange sports shoe and a bloodied towel or sheet was visible in the driveway, he said.

Police are still making inquiries and looking for the other person involved.