Two people were trapped in their car after it smashed into a tree next to Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning.

Police said the two are believed to be seriously injured.

The single-car crash happened about 8.20am just before the Panama Rd overbridge in Mt Wellington, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash is on the northbound side but is clear of the motorway.

Two lanes have been closed on the northbound side north of Princes St, with a third remaining open.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending the scene.

At 8.30am the fire service was at the scene but police were still on their way.

A reporter at the scene said a white sedan had crashed into a small tree and was at 90 degrees to the motorway with its rear end sticking out.

Fire and emergency workers were using the jaws of life to cut the roof of the vehicle, she said. The driver's side was completely in the tree and was badly damaged.

Two fire appliances were at the scene and police and ambulance were heading toward the crash, she added.

