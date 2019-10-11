Juliana Carvalho faces deportation by October 24 unless she can persuade the Government to change, or make an exception, to a rule barring residence to anyone likely to have health costs of more than $41,000 if they stay here. In this open letter to Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway, she explains why the rule should be changed.

Hon Iain Lees-Galloway,

I'm reaching out to ask for your help because New Zealand is my home, I have been denied residency twice (2015 and 2018) and now a work visa has been denied (2019).

My interim visa expired on September 12, which means

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.