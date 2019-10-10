

Traffic is disrupted after an ambulance and van crashed at a major Whangārei intersection this morning.

No one was injured when a van and ambulance collided at a busy intersection during rush hour this morning.

Police were at the intersection of Kamo Rd and Western Hills Drive, on State Highway One at the north end of the city, shortly after the crash at 8.45am.

Officers were directing traffic which continued to flow but through reduced lanes. The road was wet at the time.

Fire and emergency were also on site assisting with traffic.

A tow truck has been called to remove both vehicles that sustained frontal damage.

No further details are available at this stage.