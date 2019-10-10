With one day left to cast your vote in the Local Body Elections voter turnout in Rotorua remains far below what it was in 2016. Local Focus took a walk around the Rotorua lakefront to find out why.

Reasons the public gave for not voting included not trusting the system, lack of publicity, and the amount of time and effort required to choose who to vote for.

"I haven't given it enough thought to really have an opinion," said one resident.

Another resident was caught on camera saying he "hasn't seen any advertisements on Facebook or around town". He admitted he might be "blind" but still hadn't voted.

Advertisement

Voting finishes Saturday at noon so it's too late to post votes, but votes are still being received at libraries or the council buildings.

One resident had a simple message for those still sitting on the fence: "Tick that box or don't moan."