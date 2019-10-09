Police searching a vehicle in Napier allegedly found a container of methamphetamine hidden under her two-year-old daughter.

Hawke's Bay Police said on Thursday they were "appalled" to find the container of methamphetamine under the girl who was sitting in a car seat in her car.

A cut-down .22 rifle and ammunition was also found in the boot of the car along with drugs and cash.

Police said the woman's vehicle was searched in Napier on Wednesday as part of a drug-dealing operation at a house in Napier South.

Police allege the woman had just done a drug deal at the house, which is across the road from a school.

Police found approximately $50,000 cash at the house along with a large number of point bags, meth pipes, bongs, cannabis and two sets of electronic scales.

During the search of the woman's car police found the cut-down rifle with ammunition, 100 tabs of LSD, three grams of meth, $2500 cash and a large "tick list" containing hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of drug dealing information.

Police said the woman had been driving the car with her young daughter in the front seat in her car seat.

Head of the Eastern District Organised Crime Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Dave de Lange said police were becoming more and more concerned with the presence of children at drug dealing houses and related activities.

"This is a major problem that police are having to deal with on a regular basis. These people obviously have no concerns for the safety or welfare of their children. They are exposing them to potential harm with very dangerous drugs and firearms. We will be working with social agencies to make sure this child is kept safe," de Lange said.

A 30-year-old Palmerston North woman has been charged with possessing methamphetamine for supply, possessing LSD for supply and unlawfully possessing firearms. She is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today.

A 51-year-old Napier woman has been charged with possessing methamphetamine.

More to come