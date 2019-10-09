Abandoned in India by her New Zealand resident husband when she was eight months pregnant, domestic violence victim Mahak Bajaj is vowing to "fight for a better life" after being granted New Zealand residency.

Mahak Bajaj, 27, an Indian national, has returned to Auckland with her 2-year-old daughter Alcina two years after she was stopped from boarding her flight to New Zealand after her husband took her back to India then told Immigration NZ their relationship was over.

READ MORE:
Premium - Call to allow abandoned Indian brides back into New Zealand
Immigration NZ says sorry for questioning validity

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.