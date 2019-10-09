Abandoned in India by her New Zealand resident husband when she was eight months pregnant, domestic violence victim Mahak Bajaj is vowing to "fight for a better life" after being granted New Zealand residency.

Mahak Bajaj, 27, an Indian national, has returned to Auckland with her 2-year-old daughter Alcina two years after she was stopped from boarding her flight to New Zealand after her husband took her back to India then told Immigration NZ their relationship was over.

INZ acknowledged at the time its actions had caused her "considerable inconvenience and distress" and in June granted Bajaj with a resident visa "as an exception to instructions".

Bajaj, who landed in Auckland last Friday, said being back in New Zealand is "a dream come true".

"I know it's not going to be easy as a single mum in a foreign land, but New Zealand is the rightful home of my daughter and this is where I will fight to build a better life for us," Bajaj said.

"My return is also important because it will give hope to the thousands of other Indian wives who have been abandoned in India by their overseas husbands."

Bajaj's said her family paid an initial dowry of $50,000 in cash and jewellery so she could get married. But they were then asked to pay a further $200,000 if she wanted to return to New Zealand - money her family didn't have, she said.

She is now living with her aunt in Auckland, and is being supported by social workers from the Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust.

Bajaj has been granted NZ residency to return with her 2-year-old daughter Alcina after being abandoned by her husband in India. Photo / Dean Purcell

Trust chairman Jeet Suchdev claims the number of brides abandoned in India after they can no longer afford to pay "dowry extortions" to their husband's family was on the rise.

He is calling for a special visa category to allow these dowry abuse victims to return to New Zealand to "fight for justice".

Suchdev said the trust was helping Bajaj pursue legal avenues to ensure child support is being paid by her ex-partner.

"One of the first things we did since Mahak arrived back was to get a Police Protection Order because we are aware of ongoing threats against her and her daughter," Suchdev said.

Bajaj first came to New Zealand in 2016 on a visitor's visa after marrying her NZ resident husband in India, and subsequently acquired a partnership work visa.

She alleged her husband and his family started abusing her soon after she arrived in Auckland, and it got worse after they found out she was pregnant with a girl as there was a preference for male children among Indian families.

Bajaj was nearly eight months pregnant when she was taken back to India against her wishes by her husband, who just left her at the airport.

She bought a return ticket to New Zealand two weeks later but was stopped in Hong Kong from boarding a connecting flight to Auckland.

Without informing her, INZ had cancelled her work visa on the basis that her husband had informed the agency that their relationship had finished while she was overseas.

"I still get nightmares about that day. I was suffering from severe pain in my stomach, I was alone, crying and lost and didn't know what to do," Bajaj said.

INZ apologised unreservedly for cancelling her visa and said at the time it was not aware of her circumstances or that she was a victim of domestic violence.

The agency said in June a decision was made by a delegated decision maker to grant Bajaj residency as an exception to immigration instructions.

Bajaj told the Herald was tricked into leaving New Zealand before she could make a formal police complaint. But she did make a domestic violence complaint with INZ.

She was due to make an official police complaint last night.