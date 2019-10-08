The mother of a man who admitted robbing a woman as she lay injured in her wrecked car after a collision with a truck has jumped to his defence - claiming he saved the victim's life.

Yesterday, after a legal battle spanning more than a year, the Herald could finally name Danny Leef as the thief who stole Shevaugn Johnstone's wallet and phone as he pretended to help her after a car crash in November 2017.

Johnstone needed surgery on her arm and elbow following a crash with a truck on Cosgrave Rd in the Auckland suburb of Papakura.

While she lay seriously injured in her vehicle Leef, under the guise of being a Good Samaritan helping her after the crash, helped himself to her belongings.

He then went on a spending spree over the next several hours using Johnstone's credit card.

Because he took her ID and phone paramedics could not identify her and her family could not find out where she had been taken after the crash.

Leef was arrested and Judge David McNaughton later sentenced him to 12 months' imprisonment but also decided to permanently suppress his name last August.

The Herald challenged the gag order in the High Court and won.

The wreck of a car driven by Shevaun Johnstone who was robbed by Danny Leef after being involved in a crash in Papakura. Photo / supplied

Leef then fought that decision but in the Court of Appeal Justices Denis Clifford, Geoffrey Venning and Rachel Dunningham ruled in favour of the newspaper and quashed the suppression order.

Part of the reason Judge McNaughton suppressed Leef's identity was concerns for his mother Celia Leef's reputation.

She was said to be "intimately" connected to the Tahawai Marae and Judge McNaughton said naming Leef may lead to a loss of confidence in his mother which could force her to resign from her role and lead to the collapse of the marae.

Celia Leef told the Court of Appeal that the reputation of the marae was "synonymous with her name".

Her personal reputation had, she said, been built on a narrative of pulling herself out of a lifetime of acute depression, poverty, and physical and emotional abuse.

And, if her son's name was published it would reflected adversely on her, on her work in the community and on the marae.

The chairman and treasurer of the marae provided affidavits supporting her stance to the Court of Appeal.

In the final appeal decision Justice Clifford said Celia Leef's "commitment and contribution to the kaupapa of the marae and to the well-being of Māori and the wider community that it serves" was undoubted".

"Whilst we can understand Mrs Leef's disappointment with her son's offending, and her worry that it may in some way impact adversely on her and the marae, in the circumstances we have described we are not persuaded that is a likely consequence or that, even if there were some negative publicity attached, it would be likely to cause the extreme hardship required in order to grant name suppression," he said.

"We think the District Court Judge went too far when reaching his conclusions regarding the likely impact of the publication of Mr Leef's name as being one of extreme hardship caused to the marae, and those associated with it including Mrs Leef."

After suppression lapsed the Herald sought comment from both Leef and his mother.

Leef has not responded.

Danny Leef captured on CCTV trying to use the credit card belonging to Shevaughn Johnstone that he stole from her after she crashed her car. Photo / NZ Police

But in a series of emails his mother has blasted the Herald for publishing the details of the case.

Despite providing the court with details of her connection with the marae and the suggested consequences naming her would have - she said in her first email the organisation had "nothing whatsoever to do with" her son's offending.

Celia Leef claimed her son saved Johnstone "from bleeding to death" by moving her from her vehicle to "a safe place" and wrapping a tourniquet around her wound.

"On that drug he saw an opportunity to fuel his addiction... he, myself and family will carry the rest of our days," she said.



"Your ignorance and arrogance emailing me for a comment comes as no surprise because as Maori we deal with this s**t every day.

"He paid for his crime and he was remorseful"



Celia Leef went on to accuse the Herald of "taking people down".

When reminded her son admitted his offending and had been convicted - and was a serial offender - she accused the Herald of "sensationalising" the case.

"None of it was my fault or my marae but you made it look as if we had a part to play in this whole report," she said.



"My wanting name suppression was to protect my family and my safe space at the marae, just as others have sought to do similar when seeking name suppression."

She said Leef's crimes were "every mother's nightmare" and accused the Herald of vilifying Māori people.

She said her son had a troubled background and an "utter lack of help through the system" despite her "desperately" trying to get assistance.



She said the reporting of her son's case was "utterly disgusting" and he was not "heard" in court about his "extremely low self esteem and high anxiety".



"You are just another nail in his coffin," Celia Leef said.



"I regret I didn't raise my child - had I, it would never have happened.



"Even through this I will be by his side because that's what mothers do."

Celia Leef said she would be offering her resignation from the marae because she was "a good person".

Leef's victim, whose name has been published throughout court proceedings, said yesterday she was "thrilled' he could finally be named publicly.

"He should have accepted responsibility when he was finally caught and allowed for his name to be out there, and by now it would all be over," she told the Herald.



"Hopefully this will also show other people that by doing these types of horrible things the truth will come out, and it will make them think twice before they try anything."

Johnstone thought Judge McNaughton's initial decision to grant suppression was "pathetic" and was pleased the Herald had fought so hard against the decision.

"[Judge McNaughton] protected the offender and not the victim," she said.

"My name was everywhere due to him robbing me and doing such a disgusting thing to a vulnerable person, and his name was protected.

"That was so unfair, it was bullsh*t."

Johnstone said the public had a right to know what a "shameful, horrible person" Leef is.

"He is a grown man and chose to do what he did to me that day," she said.