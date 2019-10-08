A man has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of Hastings teenager Maaka Hakiwai in Melbourne.

The 18-year-old was to make his first appearance at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the Age reported.

The man from Sydenham in the city's west was on Tuesday night charged with murder, armed robbery and intentionally causing serious injury.

Hakiwai, 17, died following the a fatal stabbing in Melbourne at Kings Park, 19km northwest of the Melbourne CBD on the afternoon of September 28.

Maaka Hakiwai was fatally stabbed in Melbourne. Photo/ Supplied.

He was farewelled by friends and family in a packed Melbourne church on Friday, October 4.

Maaka's brother, Nate, 18, was also stabbed and was taken to the Alfred Hospital where he underwent multiple blood transfusions and two rounds of surgeries to save his life.

Nate showed up to say his final goodbyes to his brother at the church service on October 4.

At the service, friends and family took to the microphone to pay tribute to Maaka and spoke of love, family and the strong bonds of friendship.

The Hakawai brothers were inseparable. (L-R) Nate and Maaka. Photo/ Supplied.

They spoke of Maaka's joy for life, his love for his family. They said he ate like a horse and worked like one, too.

In front of the open casket, family and friends honoured Maaka one final time with a traditional haka.

The Hastings family of the teenager are now preparing paperwork required to bring his body home to Hawke's Bay for a tangi.

Maaka was born in Australia and family friend Kahla Ryan, who has known the Hakiwai's for 15 years said Maaka spent time in Hastings as a young boy where his whanau was born and raised.

"He is one of four children. The youngest son to Karli and Stirling with two younger sisters, and Nate, his older brother.

"He spent 12 months in Hastings when he was 4 years old. He also attended Te Aute College in 2017 for a semester."

Ryan started a GoFundMe page to support the Hakiwai family and help them bring Maaka back home to NZ. The page has $71, 210 to date.