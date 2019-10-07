Never-before-seen footage showing the aftermath of the 1931 Napier earthquake has been unearthed from a stack of rusty, dust-covered film cans of a Manawatu photographer's estate.

The tins containing the film were uncovered in 2017 when a garage at a property in Foxton was cleared in the process of sorting through the estate of a relative of Thomas Henry Whetton, a Whanganui-based freelance news cameraman active in the 1920s and 1930s.

Ross Dysart McLean - where the Hastings Library is now, on the corner of Eastbourne and Karamu Roads ( when it went right through what is now the exhibition centre). Photo / Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision
Ross Dysart McLean - where the Hastings Library is now, on the corner of Eastbourne and Karamu Roads ( when it went right through what is now the exhibition centre). Photo / Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision

Retrieving the footage was a painstaking process for the team at Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision, New Zealand's archive of film, sound and television.

Not everything could be recovered,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.