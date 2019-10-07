Does your child have one of these? You may have a fire hazard on your hands.

The Warehouse has issued a product safety recall on nightie garments sold in its stores because of a potential fire hazard associated with them.

The product being recalled is the H&H-branded girls' frill nightie in sizes 1 to 7, coloured grey and purple.

Anyone who has bought either of the garments are being told to return them immediately because they do not meet mandatory standards for children's sleepwear.

"The nightie does not have the right fire hazard information label,'' a product recall notice read.

"Parents and caregivers may be unaware of the possible fire risk to the wearer. Stop using the nightie and return it to your nearest The Warehouse store for a full refund.''

The garments have been available in Warehouse stores and online from June to this month.

The Warehouse's Linda Crawshaw said they had recalled the garments as a voluntary precautionary measure.

'POSSIBLE FIRE RISK'

"We are not aware of anyone being harmed from wearing this product,'' she said.

Crawshaw, the company's general manager quality and compliance, said the items were being recalled as they did not have the right fire hazard information label on the tag.

"This means they're not compliant with the standard for children's sleepwear and parents and caregivers may be unaware of the possible fire risk.''

Anyone who has purchased one of the nighties named can return it to any Warehouse store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not needed.

It is the second product recall of its kind - and the same brand - since July, when a set of H&H children's sleepwear was recalled.

The poncho-styled garments were said to have a defect that meant the draw cords and pom-poms attached were not compliant with the standard for children's sleepwear and limited daywear.

People were warned that the draw cord and pom-poms may become tangled when worn - posing a safety risk to children. There was also a fire hazard if they were exposed to a naked flame.

For more information, contact: 0800 422 274.