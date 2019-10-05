Two children are in hospital tonight after they were pulled from the water in rural south-west Auckland.

One was in a serious condition and one was in a moderate condition when they were taken by ambulance to Starship hospital, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The alarm was raised at Cornwallis, a small coastal settlement on the northern side of the Manukau Harbour, 30km south-west of downtown Auckland.

Three crews, including an intensive care paramedic, were sent to the scene after emergency services were alerted at 5.33pm, she said.

The spokeswoman didn't know the sex of either child, but one is aged 4, she said.