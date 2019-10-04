Police are investigating after a man was found with serious head injuries at a property in Birkdale this week.

The man was found in a garage about 4pm on Wednesday and taken to hospital, Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, of Waitemata CIB, said.

He remained in Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Hospital staff told police later that day about the man and initial inquiries by police appeared to indicate the injuries were accidental, Libby said.

Advertisement

"However, as a result of further information received from medical staff this

week, police are now treating the injuries as unexplained," she said.

"Police are currently working to establish the exact circumstances around how

the man received his injuries and a team of officers will be carrying out a

number of inquiries in the Birkdale area over the coming days."

This would include speaking to nearby residents in the hope they could help.

A scene examination was also underway.

• Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area surrounding

Verrans Rd on Wednesday afternoon, or anyone with any information that could help police should call Waitematā Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.