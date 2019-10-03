A woman has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Waihi Beach.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle on Seaforth Rd just after 10pm yesterday.

She said a helicopter flew a woman to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were deployed to set up a helicopter bay in Athenree around 10.30pm.

A St John spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance and a helicopter to the scene.