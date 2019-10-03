Police have arrested eight people and seized a cache of firearms, cash and stolen vehicles following an investigation targeting a drug and car ring operation.

The National Organised Crime Group conducted search raids at 10 addresses across the Auckland area yesterday.

The three-month investigation, dubbed Operation Beacon, targeted an Auckland-based group allegedly involved in the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine.

Seven men and one woman have been arrested and charged, appearing in the Manukau District Court yesterday afternoon. They are due back in court later this month.

National Organised Crime Group Detective Inspector Greg Cramer said police found "two commercial clandestine laboratories" at a commercial property in Papakura and a residential address in Manurewa.

"A number of items associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine were also found at an address in St Johns," Cramer said.

"Firearms seized as part of the operation included a sawn-off shotgun, two high powered rifles and a pistol. Police also seized various types of ammunition.

"Two stolen cars were recovered, including a Nissan GT-R, as well as six stolen motorbikes."

During the search warrants, police found $15,000 in cash and 600g of methamphetamine.

Cramer said the result sends a message to those involved in organised criminal groups.

"We are committed to disrupting and dismantling these groups that are victimising people in the community and profiting off of their illicit activities."

Police say further charges cannot be ruled out.