The alleged Christchurch gunman has abandoned his fight to move his trial out of the city where the massacre happened.

Brenton Tarrant appeared in the High Court at Christchurch this morning where he was set to argue for a move in venue, taking his trial to another city in New Zealand.

The trial is set for June next year and the accused has now abandoned his application for a transfer.

Tarrant has pleaded not guilty to murdering 51 people during the attacks at two city mosques on March 15.

He has also denied 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

Tarrant's lawyers, Auckland-based team Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson, arrived at the courthouse just before 9.30am today.

Family members of victims were also in attendance.

Some have told the Herald they have no interest in the court process or the accused.

But others want to be part of the judicial journey and will attend court when they can, and

a number will be called as witnesses.

The public gallery was packed this morning and those present expected to be in the courtroom for several hours to hear arguments for and against a venue transfer.

Tait told the court that his client confirmed that he did not seek to pursue the change before this morning's hearing.

The trial for the 28-year-old Australian national - which could take six to 12 weeks - had been scheduled to begin on May 4 next year.

However, last month Justice Mander ruled the trial date be changed to June 2 due to the clashes with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The accused appeared before Justice Mander again today via audio visual link from Auckland Prison.