The man accused of gunning down 51 people and injuring almost the same number in the Christchurch terror attack will appear in court this morning.

Brenton Tarrant has pleaded not guilty to murdering 51 people during the attacks at two city mosques on March 15.

He has also denied 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

The trial for the 28-year-old Australian national - which could take six to 12 weeks - had been scheduled to begin on May 4 next year.

However, last month Justice Cameron Mander ruled the trial date be changed to June 2 due to the clashes with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The accused will appear before Justice Mander again today via audio visual link from Auckland Prison.

His lawyers are expected to argue that his trial should be moved out of the city where the alleged mass murder took place.

At this stage it is set down for the High Court at Christchurch.

A transfer to another city would be permitted if the judge "is satisfied that it is in the interests of justice that the proceeding be heard at that other place or sitting", according to the Criminal Procedure Act.