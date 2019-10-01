A hi-vis wearing Elvis lookalike is still on the run after stealing an expensive sex toy from a Peaches and Cream store in Auckland.

The chatty and "vivacious" man entered the store about 2pm on Monday, September 23 spending about five minutes with staff talking about different products.

But as the man, sporting slicked-back dark hair and sunglasses, attempted to pay his card declined and he promised to nip back outside and grab another.

However, instead, staffer Kathryn Maher said he did a runner from the Great North Rd store after putting the $100 toy in his bag.

"He was really vivacious. I'm not here to judge anyone, but he comes in really vivacious, and he blindsided me," Maher earlier said.

A man with slicked-back Elvis hair, sunglasses and hi-vis is accused of stealing a sex toy from Peaches and Cream New Lynn on September 23. Photo / Supplied

She'd had enough of the thievery and posted CCTV images of two recent suspected shoplifters on local Facebook pages to help identify them.

A woman who stole a sex toy on Friday afternoon had since been identified.

However, the staff at the store today confirmed they were still looking for Monday's sex toy thief.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peaches and Cream store or call police on 105.