Firefighters are planning a mammoth send-off for one of their most respected members, former top boss Mike Hall, after he was killed in a plane crash on the Tararua Ranges.

Hall, 70, together with friend Norman Comerford, 44, died after their ultralight Tecnum plane crashed on Sunday sometime after taking off from Foxton's Foxpine Airfield at 2pm.

The private training flight was heading to Paraparaumu with Comerford undergoing his final flight before becoming a fully fledged pilot. It is unknown who was behind the controls at the time of the crash.

New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) president Ian Wright said their members were saddened by the "sudden and tragic death" of Hall, the former chief executive/national commander of the New Zealand Fire Service, now known as Fire and Emergency NZ.

Advertisement

He said Hall "was a man who was a career firefighter who had the respect of the union".

Wright, a career firefighter of 32 years based in the Hutt Valley, said under his control, Hall oversaw the Icepak fire in Hamilton where one of its members, Derek Lovell, died and seven others were seriously injured.

"It was Mike and Dame Margaret Bazley who ensured that everything that could be done for our members affected at and by this incident was done above and beyond."

Wellington man Norman Comerford was on his final flight before becoming a fully fledged pilot when it crashed in the Tararua Ranges on Sunday. Photo / File

Hall, wwho joined the New Zealand Fire Service in May 2001, was also instrumental in brokering a deal which ended a long running industrial dispute between the NZPFU and the New Zealand Fire Service, which at the height of the dispute saw all members potentially needing to re-apply for their jobs.

"It was through Mike's intervention and negotiating that we can thank him for, ensuring the Fire Service remained essentially the way it has up until this time.

After leaving the service, Hall and his partner moved to Wanaka to take over a bed and breakfast for a year. However, he had lost touch since and Wright was unaware he had got into flying.

Wright said Hall was approachable, had a good demeanour and able to have a laugh.

"He could cop it a bit and could give it a bit, too ... he was personable, he would always say gidday and he would always have an opinion.

Advertisement

"Our condolences and thoughts go out to Mike's family and friends."

Wellington NZPFU local secretary Alan Collett said the family had requested a full fire brigade funeral for Saturday's 10am service at the Southward Car Museum in Paraparaumu. An antique fire truck was currently being organised to carry Hall's body from Otaki to the museum.

Former NZ Fire Service top boss Mike Hall, left, at Government House in 2012 receiving his Queens Service Order medal for services to the state. Photo / File

The funeral venue had expansive grounds and they were expecting a decent turnout.

Given work and family commitments of their approximately 350 members, he expected at least 100 to turn up to give Hall a guard of honour.

"We want to show something en-masse. He took us from a very troubled industrial period in the 90s through to some semblance of what was looking like a professional organisation when he retired.

"That's part of the reason why we want to show solidarity in a national commander and chief executive who wore a uniform and come from the ranks. It's about the respect of the guy's reputation and his career as well."

Hall, of Te Horo, served in fire brigades in Manchester, Queensland, and in Wellington.

Collett served under Hall and said he was the kind of man who would turn up a fire station and "share a scone and a cup of tea with the crews".

Comerford was the chief technology officer at Wellington company Snapper Services.

Chief executive Miki Szikszai said staff were "deeply saddened at the loss of our dear friend and colleague".

"Norm has made a huge contribution to the organisation and to the development of many Snapper staff. He has been a key part of the success of Snapper from the very start. He will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts are with the families and all affected by this tragedy. Norm was a very private person and we ask that the media respect the privacy of his family as they grieve his loss."

On his LinkedIn profile, Comerford spoke of his love of flying and family.

"I enjoy a quiet life with my family, in our semi-permanent state of home renovation, and I'm training to be a pilot. My kids are heading to college soon, and that means more time spent in the sky which makes me happy."