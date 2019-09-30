Planes are able to fly again after a radar fault grounded flights across New Zealand.

Airways, which is responsible for controlling all air movements, said there was a fault with its "main air traffic system". While this grounded flights, Airways said just before 2:30pm that services were able to leave the tarmac.

"At approximately 1.30pm this afternoon, a fire alarm went off at the building that houses Airways 'Christchurch Radar Centre," Airways said.

"The fire brigade has now cleared the building as safe and the radar centre continues to operate," the company said.

"There is a fault with our main air traffic system and we are operating on our back up standby system. This means taking a conservative approach to managing New Zealand's airspace. Therefore departures throughout New Zealand have been halted and arrivals are being managed. This is a significant time of day when traffic flows are increasing with international flights starting to arrive," it said.

It later said that services had resumed.

A passenger on an Air NZ flight said his plane was preparing to take off when it was stopped. Fliers were told the air traffic communications was "down for all of NZ".

GNZ volcanologist Geoff Kilgour said on Twitter that he was told the issue was a 'radar failure'.

Passengers at Wellington Airport were told that while some flights were landing, none were taking off.

We are aware there is an issue affecting our air traffic systems. Back-up procedures are in place. Flights are being affected. Please check back here for updates. — Airways New Zealand (@AirwaysNZ) September 30, 2019

Another flyer told the Herald he was waiting on the tarmac and was informed "radar is out over the whole country".

Someone else on a Jetstar flight in Wellington says he was told the same while waiting to take off.

Another person in Napier confirmed they were grounded but said airport staff had been very helpful.

Airways is responsible for controlling all air movements across 30 million square kilometres of airspace in New Zealand and over the Pacific, handling over 1 million air traffic movements a year.

Back with lollies 😬 whole fleet is grounded while radar problem is fixed @FlyAirNZ — Bridgette Toy-Cronin (@ToyCronin) September 30, 2019

The company's air traffic controllers work from a radar centre in Christchurch and more than 15 control towers nationwide.

Sitting on tarmac at Wellington bound for ChCh airport while an air traffic control power outage in ChCh is dealt with. Not sure how long this will be but way better to be on the ground than in the air! @FlyAirNZ — Susan Freeman-Greene (@sue_fg) September 30, 2019

